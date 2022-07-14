Before tonight’s AEW “Dynamite” got underway, the tapings for AEW “Dark: Elevation” took place, featuring stars like Bobby Fish from the Undisputed Elite, Tony Nese, Nyla Rose, and the debut of a former ROH Pure Champion in John Walters. Walters went against Nese in the main event of the night, unfortunately suffering a loss in his AEW match debut.

* Mark Henry, Excalibur, and Caprice Coleman are the announcers

* Bobby Fish defeated Blake Lee

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir (w/ Vickie Guerrero) defeated Skye Blue & Brittany

* Julia Hart defeated Amber Nova

* Ethan Page (w/ Dan Lambert) defeated Leon Ruff

* 10 & Evil Uno defeated Terrance & Terrell Hughes

* The Butcher, The Blade, & Angelico (w/ The Bunny) won a six-man tag against local talents

* Tony Nese defeated former ROH Pure Champion John Walters

It’s interesting that more and more talent from the former Ring of Honor are showing up in AEW as we approach the first official pay-per-view since Tony Khan purchased the company. Death Before Dishonor, set for July 23 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, continues shaping up to be an impressive return for ROH. Matches previously announced include ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia, & more.

