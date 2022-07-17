Former WWE NXT star Parker Bordeaux (fka Harland) made his AEW debut during Saturday’s AEW Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida.

According to F4WOnline, during the tapings, Ariya Daivari introduced Bordeaux as a new recruit to the Trust Busters stable. Bordeaux won his debut match against Serpentico.

Earlier in the AEW Dark tapings, Daivari had also recruited former ROH star Slim J to join the new stable.

Bordeaux was released by WWE on April 29. He was signed in February 2021 and came into the company with a strong buzz as he was endorsed by Paul Heyman and was compared to a young Brock Lesnar.

After his release, Bordeaux was also part of MLW’s 40-man Battle Riot match.

Bordeaux wasn’t the only ex-WWE Superstar to be at the Saturday tapings.

As noted earlier, Cole Karter (fka Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan) made his return to AEW Dark. It was Karter’s first pro wrestling match since the June 4th episode of “NXT 2.0.” Karter hasn’t wrestled in AEW since October of 2021. He had wrestled primarily on “Dark” and “Dark: Elevation.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts