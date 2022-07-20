Thanks to WrestlingInc’s own Dakota Cohen for the following WWE NXT Level Spoilers from tonight’s taping at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

* Thea Hail defeated Brooklyn Barlow via a Tornado DDT.

* Bryson Montana defeated Ru Feng with the Clash of the Titus

* Duke Hudson defeated Hank Walker with a Big Boot

This episode of “NXT Level Up” will air on Friday, July 22 at 10 PM ET on Peacock/WWE Network.

Ongoing live coverage of tonight’s “NXT 2.0” is available here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]