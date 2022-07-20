Thanks to WrestlingInc’s own Dakota Cohen for the following WWE NXT Level Spoilers from tonight’s taping at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
* Thea Hail defeated Brooklyn Barlow via a Tornado DDT.
* Bryson Montana defeated Ru Feng with the Clash of the Titus
* Duke Hudson defeated Hank Walker with a Big Boot
This episode of “NXT Level Up” will air on Friday, July 22 at 10 PM ET on Peacock/WWE Network.
