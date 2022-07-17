Interim CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon announced that WWE’s official YouTube channel has crossed 70 billion views. It’s the seventh channel ever to reach this milestone.

Stephanie tweeted, “.@WWE’s official YouTube page has crossed 70 billion views – the seventh channel EVER to reach this milestone! A huge thank you to our Superstars, the @WWEUniverse, and the WWE Media team for creating and delivering premium content to our fans around the world!”

WWE’s YouTube page was created on May 10, 2007. The most recent video on the channel is the full match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kane. The match is from the August 4, 2014 episode of “Raw.”

As noted, WWE received an award recently from ESPN. ESPN Citizenship has recognized WWE as an official Sports Humanitarian League Champion for their “commitment to bring communities together by giving back, providing hope, creating inclusion, empowering communities & recognizing service both near and far.”

Stephanie McMahon was named Interim CEO and Chairwoman after news broke in June that her father Vince McMahon had paid off a former employee $3 million to keep quiet about an affair between the two. Since then, it has come out that Vince paid off 4 women in total with hush money of over $12 million.

