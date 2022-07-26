Two WWE stars from across the pond are destined for the WWE Hall of Fame — at least, as far as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is concerned.

Austin, who is himself a WWE Hall of Famer, recently joined Bill Apter of Sportskeeda. During the interview, Austin mentioned that he recently paid a visit to a WWE live event that took place in Reno, Nevada. Austin was thoroughly impressed with the talent at the show, and when Apter threw out Drew McIntyre’s name, the Texas Rattlesnake had nothing but high praise for the Scotsman, as well as his longtime Irish rival.

“Drew and Sheamus headlined the card and they had a tremendous main event,” Austin said. “They went probably at least 20 minutes and almost like an ‘Anything Goes’ match ,and they tore the house down. They were a great main event and everybody loved him, so Drew McIntyre still doing great things. Hell, Sheamus, I loved where they got him figured right now.”

Austin said that after the match, the two stars wanted his feedback ,but Austin was more than willing to bow to the duo’s 40 combined years in the business, designating both for all-time greatness.

“Two super great human beings, and two Hall of Famers, and all these Hall of Fames that I’ve been in, they’ll go in as well,” Austin said.

McIntyre and Sheamus are right in the thick of a feud with one another as Sheamus just challenged McIntyre to an “Old-Fashioned Donnybrook” on the go-home episode of “WWE SmackDown” before SummerSlam this weekend. The match is Celtic-themed, as an array of shillelaghs were presented by Sheamus, who initially delayed the fight an extra week. The winner of the match will earn the right to face the WWE Undisputed Champion at Clash of The Castle in Wales on September 3.

