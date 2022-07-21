Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Terminus 3 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Announced card

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black

* Masha Slamovich vs. Queen Aminata

* Mike Bennett vs. Invictus Khash

* Kaun vs. TBD in an open challenge

* Will Ferrara vs. Adam Priest

* C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo & QT Marshall)

Kaun vs. Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger answered Kaun’s challenge.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]