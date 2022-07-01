She is currently reigning as “Queen” in WWE after winning the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament last year in Saudi Arabia, but there’s plenty going on outside the ring in the world of Zelina Vega. The 31-year-old, who is an avid TikTok creator, is married to current AEW wrestler Malakai Black, who performed as Aleister Black in WWE. Vega describes herself as a gamer and Twitch partner in her Twitter bio, as well as an actress. That’s right — Queen Zelina has even made it to the big screen.

Vega played a key role that you may have forgotten about in the wrestling-inspired movie “Fighting with My Family,” released in 2019. The film focuses on the life and rise of former WWE superstar Paige. While many wrestlers play themselves in the film, Vega ultimately played the role of AJ Lee, acting out the night that Paige made her main roster debut and captured the Divas Championship in an impromptu match. Lee was the reigning champion when the British-born superstar made her appearance in front of a boisterous crowd in New Orleans, but retired in 2015 and was either unwilling or unable — or wasn’t asked — to participate in the film.

Vega ‘really found a connection’ with Lee

In a video posted by WWE at the time of the movie’s release in February 2019, Vega spoke about the role of playing Lee, who is a 3-time Divas Champion. “It was something that I really found a connection with her because we both were into video games, we’re both a little bit of some nerds,” Vega said. “So it was really easy to just really submerge myself into her, and become her for that moment.”

Aside from her role in “Fighting with My Family”, which was co-produced by notable names such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and comedian Stephen Merchant, Vega has featured in a number of other movies, including “Dorothy and the Witches of Oz,” where she plays Astoria, “Army of the Damned,” as the character Lawson, and “Hope Bridge,” where she takes on the role of Amanda, to name a few. While Vega herself has yet to hold a singles championship in WWE, she is a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside her partner, Carmella.

