AEW’s “Rampage” card is beginning to take shape for this Friday and it will be headlined with an ROH World Title match!

As announced, Jonathan Gresham will be putting his Ring Of Honor World Championship on the line against Lee Moriarty. Gresham recently joined Tully Blanchard, The Gates of Agony, and Brian Cage as part of Tully Blanchard Enterprises after turning on his former ally, Lee Moriarty, on last week’s edition of “Rampage”. Rumors were abound that Gresham would be facing Cage at the upcoming Death Before Dishonor event, but it seems as if that will no longer be the case.

Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn will be making an appearance on the show to explain their actions. The Gunn Club had previously been working closely with The Acclaimed over the last few weeks but turned on the tag team during last week’s edition of “Dynamite”.

Private Party is also set to take on the Lucha Brothers as they come off a big win on AEW “Dark” last night.

Here is the current card for the July 15 edition of AEW “Rampage” from Savannah,GA:

* Jonathan Gresham (w/ Tully Blanchard) (c.) vs. Lee Moriarty (w/ Matt Sydal) for the Ring of Honor World Championship

* The Gunn Club Will Appear To Explain Why They Turned On The Acclaimed

* Private Party vs. The Lucha Bros.

