UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz recently was a guest on the podcast, Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

Ortiz revealed that it was Shane McMahon who was interested in him doing a WWE tryout in 2019.

“2019, Shane McMahon reached out to me and said, ‘What do you think about coming in and trying out?’ I went and did it and, once again, I didn’t think about this, ‘that’s why they didn’t do it.’ I wasn’t over the top,” said Ortiz. They want someone over the top and be, not crazy, but be an eye-catcher. I went to [The Performance Center], and went and trained with Norman Smiley, an amazing teacher. I was learning stuff that it took some guys six months to learn. he was like, ‘Wow, you really got this.’ Then COVID came and I never heard anything. (h/t Fightful)

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion also revealed more about when he first did his first WWE tryout in 2000.

“I went to WrestleMania, they came through Anaheim, I was champion at the time. It was 2000. I went and did…I thought it was going to be a normal interview like this, sit down and talk, but they were looking to see what kind of personality and character I had,” said Ortiz. (h/t Fightful)

I didn’t know that. I wish I would have known that because I would have sold myself way better. I was too mellow [mild] mannered. They wanted to see the crazy Huntington Beach Boy, and no one told me anything or said a word to me. I went and was being polite and respectful. Never heard anything back.”

One of Tito Ortiz’s last MMA fights was with former WWE star Alberto Del Rio. Ortiz won the fight in the first round.

The full interview is available below:

