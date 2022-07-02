Titus O’Neil may be back inside a WWE ring sooner rather than later.

WWE Global Ambassador and Warrior Award recipient, Titus O’Neil is apparently in talks to return to in-ring competition.

When speaking with Wrestling Inc.’s own Nick Hausman, the Hall of Famer stated that while he’s 100% focused on his duties as WWE’s Global Ambassador, he and WWE have been “talking” about a potential in-ring return.

“We’re [he and WWE] are talking about some things, I won’t say how soon but it’ll definitely happen at the right time. But I’m very, very committed to continuing to be the best Global Ambassador that I can possibly be. Every situation that I’ve ever been placed in, in WWE, I’ve always strived to make the best of it. This is the most important role that I’ll ever have in the company, regardless of when I come back to the ring and win a title or win two titles or whatever it may be, I’m already in the history books as a Hall of Famer as a Warrior Award recipient and will continue to be celebrated for being significant. Success, I’ve already done that 10,000 times over but I want to continue to remain significant and be able to leave a lasting impression on each and every individual that I touch, whether it be interviewees or children or families or co-workers, just continuing to be that positive person to be around that hopefully empowers them to want to go out and do something amazing.”

O’Neil last commented on his in-ring status, earlier this year when he confirmed he went under the knife to repair a knee injury but insisted that he wasn’t retired.

O’Neil is a former WWE Tag Team Champion, alongside former teammate Darren Young in addition to being a former 24/7 Champion. O’Neil last competed in a sanctioned match in November 2020, where he lost to United States Champion, Bobby Lashley in under two minutes.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]