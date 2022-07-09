Miyu Yamashita is an up and coming star over in Japan, and she’s looking to make her mark now in AEW.

Yamashita, currently signed to Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, has earned a future title shot at the AEW Women’s Championship after defeating current champion Thunder Rosa in a non-title match at TJPW’s “Summer Sun Princess” event on July 9.

Leading up to the event, Rosa said that she would give Yamashita a shot at her title if she won. Prior to this, Dave Meltzer of the “Wrestling Observer” reported two weeks ago that AEW was interested in a televised match between the two women.

“It is not a lock or anything, but there was definitely talk of Rosa vs. Yamashita on AEW television, as well as in Japan. The key people [in AEW] were very impressed with Yamashita on the streaming shows. It is hard to explain why Yamashita with only a couple of matches and never having been on television would be getting a title shot, logically, and it’s never a lock here until it’s announced.”

While a date hasn’t been set for the match yet, in a post-match conference, Rosa did say that Yamashita knows where AEW goes and what her schedule is. She also invited Yamashita over to her house whenever she is in the United States.

