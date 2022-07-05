Could WWE and AEW, the two biggest promotions in the modern wrestling industry, ever team up for a joint show? According to AEW President Tony Khan, it’s not outside the realm of possibility.

“I’m not sure that’s going to happen but I would be open to talking about that kind of thing,” Khan said during an appearance on The Ringer’s “The Masked Man Show.” “It’s not crazy, but it’s a bold prediction, sir.”

Despite the clear rivalry between the two companies, it’s not an unreasonable question to ask, considering AEW is coming off Forbidden Door, a recent collaboration with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and some of the storylines could write themselves — Khan already has his share of former WWE talent. Later in the episode, he was asked about the notorious “booking sheet” he was spotted holding while on the sideline for a Jacksonville Jaguars game in 2021, and it prompted a discussion regarding some of his WWE-acquired stars.

“What became the falls count anywhere trios match, there was a singles match with Christian Cage and Adam Cole that we ended up having,” Khan said. “Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson certainly became a match that we had at Revolution and then a long-term direction for the company, but we weren’t able to have that match because Jon needed to get better and needed to go to treatment and was away from the company for many weeks. Now he’s doing the best work of his career.”

“At the end of last year, it’s crazy to think that Chris Jericho was out with a blood clot and was actually stuck in England and couldn’t fly back,” Khan continued, “And it ended up being the best thing that’s ever happened to Chris’ career and one of the best things that happened in AEW, because Chris came back better than ever and looking better than ever … We’ve never seen this Jericho in AEW, which is scary.”

AEW and WWE recently cracked open their own forbidden door just a bit, when several AEW stars, including Jericho and Danielson, made appearances on “WWE Raw” to pay tribute to John Cena, but a full-fledged crossover show seems unlikely, at least for now. That said, Khan did divulge that his plans for the new AEW All-Atlantic Championship and its inaugural champion, PAC, could herald future crossover possibilities in other promotions.

“PAC is going back to England, he’s back in England now,” Khan said, “And he is going to defend the title internationally … It’s a traveling championship, because the champions of AEW, because of TV commitments, all the other champions we really have booked here through the year, let’s have a champion that can go defend the title. Thunder Rosa has also talked about defending the Women’s World Championship abroad, which I’m open to also.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “The Ringer” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]