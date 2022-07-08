AEW has so far been restricted to producing shows in the United States of America since its inception, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the world during the promotion’s second year of operation. However, as the global situation continues to ease, AEW President Tony Khan has revealed some further details about potential future tours overseas — particular in the United Kingdom and Canada.

“I plan to go to both of those places and hopefully both of them in the next year,” Khan told “My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox.” “[The] UK may be a little bit further off, but next summer, I don’t think it’s that crazy. I don’t think it’s outside the realm of possibility, and it gives us a lot of time to plan it and make it really special … I think next summer would be a really exciting time for that.”

Ever since AEW was formed, fans in the UK have been champing at the bit for the company to head across the pond. Rumors have come and gone, but now it appears that Khan has something a bit more concrete in mind that will delight fans come next summer. Earlier this year, in an interview with Inside The Ropes, Khan had initially said that he was hoping to produce a UK event in 2022, with Fulham FC’s Craven Cottage stadium in London — which holds 25,700 fans following renovation work — playing host. Khan is the current co-owner of the Fulham Premier League soccer team along with his billionaire father, Shahid Khan, so securing the venue would have been, in theory, a seamless process.

The upcoming Premier League season — which will be interrupted by the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar between November and December — will run between August 2022 and May 2023. This means that if Craven Cottage, or any other soccer stadium, for that matter, is selected for an AEW event, the off-season during the summer would present the perfect time — as well as the best weather of the year for an outdoor event to work.

Meanwhile, WWE will be returning to the UK for their first mega-event in the sovereign country in over 30 years by presenting Clash at the Castle at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3. The last time the company produced a major event across the pond was the well-celebrated SummerSlam 1992 pay-per-view that saw hometown hero the British Bulldog defeat Bret “The Hitman” Hart to win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career.

