Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan held a media call before his company’s pay-per-view event this past Saturday, Death Before Dishonor. Khan was asked how he feels about the potential for a different feel for ROH’s weekly programming when and if it returns to television. He would respond that both ROH and AEW will feel different, and he feels like the fans will enjoy both.

Khan said that having longtime ROH broadcasters Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman appear on AEW programming over recent weeks really opens the way for new fans to be introduced to Ring of Honor. Khan also went on to state that he hopes that after the success of Supercard Of Honor, this weekend’s Death Before Dishonor event can really show off the feel, pacing, and structure they have going in ROH. Khan hopes that will carry over into the future weekly television show.

“This is a wrestling show Rick Rubin is really going to enjoy just as an example of somebody that I know,” Tony said. “He watches all of the AEW shows; he watches them and talks to me about stuff all the time. Christian Cage, in particular, has been killing it in his eyes, and I really respect his thoughts and ideas.”

He continued on to say he’s told some wrestling theorists that they’ll enjoy the Ring of Honor shows going forward, even name-dropping well-known wrestling fan and founding member of Def Jam, Rick Rubin. Khan mentioned Rubin watches all of the AEW shows and even said that Rubin believes that former Impact World Champion, Christian Cage, has been “killing it” over the past few weeks. Khan says he loves and respects Rubin’s opinions and ideas on wrestling and can guarantee this is a show that he and wrestling fans alike are going to enjoy.

