Backstage reports were released on how several top WWE stars reacted to the news of Vince McMahon’s retirement. As noted, McMahon announced he was retiring on Friday, July 22.

The 77-year-old had tweeted, “At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful”

According to “FightFul Select”, there wasn’t a unanimous celebration of his retirement. Multiple top stars seemed dejected by the abrupt news and said they had no idea it was coming. `

Longtime talent reportedly had indicated they were “off-put” by the fact that a talent meeting was held at WWE Money in the Bank that repeatedly reiterated that McMahon wasn’t going anywhere.

One WWE talent told Fightful, “It shouldn’t have taken a scandal for a shakeup, and it made a lot of people wonder who is next to go, especially in Vince’s inner circle.” Some believe that Kevin Dunn will likely leave the company or be forced out.

It was also noted in the report, that there is some talent who believe that Vince McMahon’s retirement won’t be permanent.

A source told Fightful, “I’m not banking on anything being permanent. Triple H was phased out, Stephanie was phased out, Bruce left the company for a decade, Johnny has been in and out, and none of them has the power Vince does. I’m not convinced that he can actually stay away, especially if he feels the heat has died down.”

McMahon’s retirement announcement came over a month after news first broke about WWE board of directors investigating a series of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) between McMahon and former female employees.

