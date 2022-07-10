Triple H gave one lucky superfan the experience of a lifetime with the help of the WWE “NXT UK” Roster.

The Game shared a video that showed the fan, Honey, sitting on the apron of a NXT UK ring with a replica of their Women’s Title on her shoulder. The entire roster comes to the ring with music playing and claps along as they all surround her. Trent Seven gives her his towel and drapes it around her neck, and Isla Dawn gives her a hug as she begins to cry. The superstars all pose as someone off-camera takes a picture of everyone.

Along with the video, Triple H wrote:

“Every @WWE Superstar owes their success to our fans. Honey, YOU are the embodiment of not only #WeAreNXTUK but the entire WWE Universe. Thank you for your dedication, your passion, and for showing everyone what a true superstar is!”

A fellow member of the WWE Universe gave some insight into the situation via the comments section: “She’s NXT UK’s biggest fan,” he wrote. He also added a link to her Twitter which, upon viewing, one can tell how dedicated she is to the NXT UK Brand.

Aside from being a great businessman, Triple H has been known for his charity work and doing what he can to bring a smile to fans’ faces all around the world. He helped found Connor’s Cure along with his wife and current Interim WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon to fight pediatric cancer back in 2014.

