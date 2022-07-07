Part one of AEW’s annual “Fyter Fest” editions of “Dynamite” start next weekend when the company travels to the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA. And though there is still plenty of room left on the card for exciting matchups, we currently know of two bouts that are sure to get the AEW fans excited.

Firstly, we found out that Jake Hager from the Jericho Appreciation Society and Claudio Castagnoli from Blackpool Combat Club will be going one-on-one. This is a fun singles match considering the history Hager and Castagnoli have back in WWE, once being aligned in a tag team called The Real Americans under the tutelage of Zeb Cotler. But who will come out on top when it’s mano a mano? We will find out next week.

It was also announced that The Young Bucks will be defending their AEW Tag Team Championships against two teams next week in a triple threat title match. Swerve in Our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee) and Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks will receive their shot at the only team to ever hold the AEW Tag Titles twice — The Young Bucks.

You can see the current card for next week’s AEW “Dynamite: Fyter Fest” below:

AEW World Tag Team Championships

Swerve in our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (c)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

