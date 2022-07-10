This year’s San Diego Comic-Con will have an abundance of pro-wrestling-related events for any fans that are attending the convention. SD Comic-Con, first originating in 1970, is a comic book and multi-genre entertainment convention and nonprofit event.

The 2019 convention had 130,000 people reportedly in attendance. When it returned in November 2021 after over two years of hiatus due to COVID-19, the venue hosted a smaller 40 – 60,000 people to keep cautionary measures in place. This year’s event will return to the San Diego Convention Center, but there will still be some noticeable adjustments in an attempt to keep fans safe from COVID-19 and related variants.

Throughout the weekend, those in attendance will have the opportunity to interact with stars from both WWE and AEW. Whether it be at a meet & greet or, more commonly, watching and asking questions at an in-person panel, fans will witness in person CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Cody Rhodes, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, the latter of which will be in attendance to promote DC’s upcoming “Black Adam” film.

So if you’re one of the lucky superfans heading to San Diego Comic-Con, check out some of the following wrestling events:

Thursday, July 21st Thursday, July 21 / 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM PT (Room: 6A) The Mattel WWE Elite Squad defends their title as the Action Figure champions of San Diego Comic-Con with crowd-popping WWE action figure reveals and WWE Superstar surprise guests. Join hosts Sam Roberts and Ciampa for a star-studded panel, featuring Bill Miekina and Steve Ozer from the Mattel Design team, alongside WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Queen Zelina! WWE Superstar Meet & Greet (Photos Only) 1:15 – 2:15 PM PT (Mattel Booth #3029) Visit the Mattel booth for a photo meet and greet with WWE Superstars! SDCC WWE collector posters will be available at the booth during the event. Limited quantities available. Friday, July 22nd 2:30 PM Not-So-Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship Between Comics & Professional Wrestling (2:30pm-3:30pm, Room 29CD). Expected to Appear: Joshua Waldrop. Saturday, July 23rd 10:15 a.m. – Warner Bros. theatrical session with Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Panelists: Star Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra, Zachary Levi and more. New Line Cinema. Hall H. 6:30 PM – AEW: Heroes & Villains (6:30pm, Room 6BCF). Join some of the biggest stars of TBS’ AEW: Dynamite and TNT’s AEW: Rampage as they take the San Diego Comic-Con stage for the first time to give a ringside view of the wildly popular wrestling promotion. The Q&A will feature a conversation with AEW stars CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson, and will be moderated by AEW commentator Excalibur. This discussion will dig into the heroes, villains, and championship quests through the eyes of the biggest names in wrestling.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]