WWE is holding SummerSlam today in Nashville, TN, at the Nissan Stadium, where the NFL’s Tennessee Titans play. Nissan Stadium is an outdoor stadium, which is nothing new to WWE, as they usually run WrestleMania in outdoor stadiums all around the country. Something else that isn’t new to WWE is lousy weather in outdoor stadiums, with events like WrestleMania 29 and 37 taking place in the rain for portions of the show. The latter of the two ended up being delayed due to the impending thunderstorm, causing commentators Michael Cole and Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler to coin the term “Wrestle-Rainia.”

Well, there’s good news for WWE fans in Nashville tonight as it looks like dark but dry skies are ahead for the premium live event. Going into the event this week, it was expected that thunderstorms were heading towards Nashville tonight, but now the forecast reads that it’ll be cloudy with a 20% chance of thunderstorms. Though it’s a low chance, it is still possible it could storm. So if you’re going to SummerSlam, bring a poncho or an umbrella, just in case you may need one.

Rain or shine, though, WWE is expected to run business as usual, with a stacked match card including The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships with Jeff Jarrett as the Special Guest Referee, Liv Morgan defending the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey, and the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, taking on The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, for the final time for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match.

All this and more will be happening live at SummerSlam starting at 8 PM EST/ 7 PM CST on Peacock TV in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else.

