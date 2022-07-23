Why did Amanda Huber decide to temporarily prevent -1 from attending AEW shows?

“Men’s Health” held an interview in late April with Amanda and Brodie Huber, the wife and son of the late legend, Brodie Lee. The website recently published an article with what was discussed during the interview, including why Brodie was temporarily banned from AEW shows.

For those who don’t know, Brodie appeared on the tribute show for his father, Brodie Lee, as part of The Dark Order under the moniker -1 alongside the other members of the faction, his mother, Cody Rhodes, and Tony Khan. Brodie was presented with his father’s TNT Championship as his father’s boots were in the middle of the ring, along with a purple handkerchief. Brodie admitted during the interview that he began to cry behind the mask while everything took place.

“Everybody’s watching me hold this belt. It was amazing, but at the same time, it wasn’t.”

In early April, Huber discovered that Brodie’s grades had begun to slip. The following day, she looked over Brodie’s shoulder while he was attending online school at their dining room table and discovered that he was not completing his assigned homework. He was watching his confrontation with Marko Stunt during an episode of “Dynamite.” She became concerned and decided to look in his search history. She discovered that his most recent searches all pertained to wrestling, wrestling moves, and his father.

“I know he wants to be a wrestler — I fully support that. But if he changes his mind, I don’t want him to be stuck.” Amanda decided that the best course of action was to install web blockers and temporarily stop Brodie from attending AEW shows to ensure that he would focus on school and getting his grades up.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Men’s health with an h/t to Wrestling INC. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]