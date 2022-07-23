The feud between NJPW star Will Ospreay and AEW star Kenny Omega has escalated now to Ospreay receiving a cease and desist letter due to his newest shirt.

Pro Wrestling Tees announced on Friday that they had removed the shirt.

The company wrote, “PUBLIC NOTICE: Due to receiving a Cease & Desist warning, we have removed the Will Ospreay – “Billy The Wanker” (Double-Sided) Tee from http://ProWrestlingTees.com. @WillOspreay #UnitedEmpire #KNGP1N #BetterThan

Ospreay took to Twitter earlier to share the below video. In the video, the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion spoke about the letter and used the example of the Bullet Club using nWo’s “Too Sweet” hand gesture.

Omega also tweeted about the cease and desist warning.

The former AEW World Champion wrote, “This triggered various legal concerns within #Aew . Sincerest apologies to fans of Will. We’ve made it so all orders (up to today) will be honored.”

This triggered various legal concerns within #Aew . Sincerest apologies to fans of Will. We’ve made it so all orders (up to today) will be honored. https://t.co/klHnk6XGL1 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 23, 2022

The two have gone back and forth on Twitter in the past and recently, Ospreay used Kenny Omega’s finisher the One Winged Angel at a Rev Pro Wrestling event. After he hit the finisher, he pulled Mad Kurt’s arm to make him kick out of it.

Kenny Omega had reacted to the video. He tweeted, “I don’t get it. Also, pretty childish? Great execution, though.”

I don’t get it. Also, pretty childish? Great execution, though 👍 https://t.co/lOolzlMhrh — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 19, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]