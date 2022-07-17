Impact Wrestling held its second set of tapings on July 16 during the “Derby City Rumble” event in Louisville, Kentucky. As we noted, they will be returning to the same location for more tapings on November 18 and 19.

The feud between the Motor City Machine Guns, KUSHIDA, and Violent By Design seems to be continuing to escalate in the upcoming weeks. KUSHIDA made his debut during the July 15 tapings and the two teams in the mix have been feuding with one another for the past few weeks.

In the Knockouts Division, Deonna Purrazzo will continue in her program with Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, and Havoc (now dubbed Jessicka). The Influence also continues to have their problems with Masha Slamovich.

Moose and Steve Maclin seem to be aligned with one another, with a common goal of taking down Sami Callihan. Meanwhile, Honor No More and the Good Brother will continue in their program with one another and have been feuding since their Slammiversary match earlier this Summer.

Below are the full results from the tapings and what is expected to air in the weeks ahead.

“Before The Impact”:

* Steve Maclin def. Crazzy Steve

* Savannah Evans def. Alisha

“Impact” Television:

* Motor City Machine Guns def. Violent By Design (Deaner and Joe Doering). KUSHIDA came out after the match to attack VBD, which led to Eric Young laying him and the Motor City Machine Guns out.

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Rosemary (w/ Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka)

* Sami Callihan def. Raj Singh. After the match, Steve Maclin and Moose launched a surprised attack on Callihan.

* Eddie Edwards (w/ Kenny King) def. Ace Austin (w/ Chris Bey)

* Masha Slamovich def. Gisele Shaw

* Laredo Kid and Trey Miguel def. Johnny Swinger and Ziggy Dice

* Mia Yim def. Madison Rayne

* Killer Kelly def. Tiffany Nieves

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey def. Rocky Romero

* PCO def. Doc Gallows in a street fight

* KUSHIDA (w/ Chris Sabin) def. Deaner (w/ Doering)

* “Impact” World Champion Josh Alexander signs the contract with Alex Shelley for their upcoming match at “Emergence”

