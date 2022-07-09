A new main event match is being advertised for WWE’s Madison Square Garden.

The new match, according to PWInsider, is Riddle & The Street Profits vs. WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Before Cody Rhodes’ injury, the original main event was Rhodes vs. Rollins and was later changed to Rollins vs. Riddle.

One of WWE’s last events at MSG was in March. During the event, Brock Lesnar defeated Theory, Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated then WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte and Sonya Deville, The Usos defeated Big E and Kofi Kingston, and Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins.

WWE’s return to MSG is set for July 25 for “Monday Night Raw.”

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Theory, and Ronda Rousey have also been announced for the upcoming event.

