Connor Schell resigned from WWE’s board of directors yesterday. Schell, a film and television producer, cited “an increased slate of responsibilities resulting from his new, expanded role at the newly formed The North Road Company” in the filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. According to the filing, Schell’s exit from the board of directors “was not due to any dispute or disagreement with the Company, its management or the Board on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.”

Schell’s resignation came in tandem with the news of North Road Company’s formation, and its purchase of Red Arrow Studios, as well as Schell’s Words + Pictures production company. The move puts North Road in control of such popular properties as the reality show “Say Yes To The Dress.” North Road Company was founded by former-News Corp. executive Peter Chernin. Schell will oversee North Road’s non-scripted business.

The news comes as WWE’s board of directors is in the middle of investigating WWE chairman & CEO Vince McMahon over a series of hush money payments made to former female employees alleging misconduct against McMahon and WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. According to the Wall Street Journal, the investigation began in April, after a Non-Disclosure Agreement between McMahon and a former WWE paralegal led to the discovery of numerous other NDAs. McMahon has since stepped down from his corporate duties, with his daughter Stephanie stepping in as Interim Chairwoman & CEO, though McMahon remains a presence on TV and at the helm of WWE’s creative direction. Laurinaitis has been placed on administrative leave, with Bruce Prichard taking over his duties for the time being.

Schell is a former Executive Vice President at ESPN and was a co-creator of the popular “30 for 30” series, as well as a producer on the Academy Award-winning documentary “OJ: Made In America.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]