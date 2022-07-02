The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. T-Bar makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Mustafa Ali makes his entrance.

Mustafa Ali vs. T-Bar

T-Bar pushes Ali to the mat. T-Bar runs towards Ali in the corner. T-Bar gets his boot up. Ali choose T-Bar. T-Bar sends Ali to the opposite corner. T-Bar hits a Sidewalk Slam on Ali. Ali eventually goes for a 450 Splash on T-Bar. T-Bar rolls out of the way as Ali rolls through. T-Bar connects with a big boot on Ali. T-Bar pins Ali for a two count Ali and T-Bar fight to the top rope. Ali hits a Sunset Flip Powerbomb on T-Bar. Ali gets back to the top turnbuckle. Ali hits a 450 Splash on T-Bar. Ali pins T-Bar for the three count.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

A recap is shown from RAW featuring the verbal confrontation between RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Carmella.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Bobby Lashley defeating Otis & Chad Gable of American Academy in a 2-On-1 Handicap Match.

Ciampa and Akira Tozawa make their entrances.

Ciampa vs. Akira Tozawa

They lock up with a test of strength. Ciampa briefly locks in a wrist-lock on Tozawa. Tozawa takes Ciampa to the mat with a single-leg takedown. Tozawa eventually hits a Hurricanruna on Ciampa. Tozawa hits a Shining Wizard on Ciampa before ascending the turnbuckles. Tozawa connects with a Flying Back Elbow on Ciampa from off the top rope. Tozawa pins Ciampa for a two count. Ciampa connects with a forearm to the face of Tozawa. Tozawa rolls Ciampa up for a two count. Ciampa connects with a knee strike to Tozawa. Ciampa hits his Fairytale Ending finisher on Tozawa. Ciampa pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Ciampa

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring the in-ring promo from John Cena.

