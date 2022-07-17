The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Tamina makes her entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Jasmine Allure is already in the ring.

Tamina vs. Jasmine Allure

Allure goes for a waist-lock, Tamina pushes Allure to the mat. Allure eventually connects with a Running Kick to Allure. Allure ascends the turnbuckles. Allure hits a cross-body from off the top rope on Tamina. Allure pins Tamina for a two count. Tamina throws Allure to the mat by the wrist. Tamina superkicks Allure. Tamina pins Allure for the win.

Winner: Tamina

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Brock Lesnar’s in-ring promo.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Carmella defeating RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair via Count-Out.

Mustafa Ali (with Cedric Alexander) makes his entrance. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance.

Mustafa Ali vs. Akira Tozawa

They exchange wrist-locks before exchanging arm-drags. Tozawa eventually lifts Ali on to the top turnbuckle and goes for a Superplex. Ali sends Tozawa off the turnbuckle. Ali hits a Powerbomb on Tozawa. Ali ascends the turnbuckles. Ali hits a 450 Splash from off the top rope on Tozawa. Ali pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Riddle & United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeating Theory & Seth Rollins.

