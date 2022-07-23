

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Reggie makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance.

Reggie vs. Akira Tozawa

They lock up. Reggie locks in a waist-lock on Tozawa. Tozawa counters with a wrist-lock on Reggie. Reggie briefly locks in a headlock on Tozawa. Tozawa takes Reggie to the mat with a drop toe-hold. Reggie eventually rolls Tozawa up for a two count. Tozawa connects with a spin-kick to Reggie. Tozawa ascends the turnbuckles. Reggie gets up and strikes Tozawa. Reggie goes for a Superplex, Tozawa fights out of it and sends Reggie to the mat. Tozawa hits a Back Senton from off the top rope on Reggie. Tozawa pins Reggie for the win.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Angelo Dawkins defeating WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeating Carmella.

Chad Gable & Otis of Alpha Academy make their entrance. Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander make their entrance.

Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander vs. Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)

Otis pushes Alexander to the mat. Otis eventually sends Alexander into the corner. Otis gets Alexander up on his shoulders as Gable ascends the turnbuckles. Ali pulls Alexander off the shoulders of Otis. Ali sends Otis, shoulder first, into the ring post. Alexander and Ali hit a Double Superplex on Gable off the back of Otis. Ali pins Gable for a two count. Otis runs towards Alexander, Alexander pulls the top rope down sending Otis out of the ring. Alexander hits a Senton over the top rope to the outside on Otis. Ali goes for a 450 Splash, Gable gets out of the way. Gable hits a German Suplex on Ali. Otis is tagged in. Gable gets up on the turnbuckle. Otis lifts Ali up onto the shoulders of Gable. Gable hits the Alphabomb on Ali. Otis pins Ali for the three count.

Winners: Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring The Miz hosting his MizTV segment with Logan Paul as his guest.

