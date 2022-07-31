The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander make their entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Akira Tozawa & T-Bar make their entrances.

Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander vs. T-Bar & Akira Tozawa

T-Bar strikes Ali to take him off the apron. Alexander backs T-Bar to the corner. T-Bar pushes Alexander to the mat. T-Bar connects with a boot to the face of Alexander. Tozawa eventually hits a German Suplex on Ali. Tozawa pins Ali for a two count. Alexander hits an STO on T-Bar on the apron. Ali hits a superkick on Tozawa. Alexander is tagged in. Ali tags himself back in as he ascends the turnbuckles. Alexander hits a Suplex on Tozawa. Ali follows up with a 450 Splash on Tozawa. Ali pins Tozawa for the three count.

Winners: Mustafa Ali & Mustafa Ali

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Dominik & Rey Mysterio defeating Finn Balor & Damien Priest of The Judgment Day.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Logan Paul’s Impaulsive TV segment with The Miz.

Tamina & Carmella make their entrances. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke & Asuka make their entrances.

Dana Brooke & Asuka vs. Tamina & Carmella

Brooke and Tamina lock up. Brooke locks in a waist-lock, Tamina elbows her in the face. Asuka eventually connects with a kick to the face of Tamina. Asuka hits a bulldog on Tamina. Carmella breaks a pin attempt by Asuka on Tamina. Brooke sends Carmella out of the ring. Tamina superkicks Brooke. Tamina clotheslines Asuka. Asuka rolls Tamina up for the win.

Winners: Dana Brooke & Asuka

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Seth Rollins assaulting Riddle.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]