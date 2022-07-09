The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. T-Bar makes his entrance as Corey Graves, Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Cedric Alexander makes his entrance.

Cedric Alexander vs. T-Bar

T-Bar pushes the face of Alexander. Alexander hits a spin-kick on T-Bar. T-Bar eventually hits a Sit-Out Chokeslam on Alexander. T-Bar pins Alexander for a two count. T-Bar ascends the turnbuckles. T-Bar goes for a Moonsault, Alexander rolls out of the way. T-Bar lands on his feet. Alexander hits a Brain-buster on T-Bar. Alexander pins T-Bar.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

A recap from RAW is shown featuring United States Champion Lashley & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeating Theory & Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable).

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defeating Carmella & Natalya.

Mustafa Ali and Veer Mahaan make their entrances.

Mustafa Ali vs. Veer Mahaan

Ali locks in a headlock on Mahaan. Mahaan sends Ali to the ropes. Mahaan hits a shoulder-block on Ali. Ali eventually hits a drop-toe hold on Mahaan to send him into the second turnbuckle. Ali connects with a boot to Mahaan. Ali goes for a Tornado DDT from the second rope, Mahaan pushes him away. Mahaan hits a Modified Thesz Press on Ali. Mahaan pins Ali for a two count. Ali escapes a Scoop Slam attempt by Mahaan. Mahaan runs towards Ali, Ali pulls the second rope down – sending Mahaan out of the ring. Ali strikes Mahaan as he gets back in the ring. Ali hits a Jumping Tornado DDT on Mahaan. Ali goes up top. Ali goes for a 450 Splash, Mahaan gets out of the way. Mahaan clotheslines Ali. Mahaan locks in a shoulder-lock on Ali. Ali passes out.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Becky Lynch defeating Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match.

