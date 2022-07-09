WWE’s NXT brand had yet another live event that toured through Florida last night. This time around, Citrus Springs got a taste of the action with a big main event of NXT Champion Bron Breakker successfully defending his Championship against JD McDonagh (formerly Jordan Devlin from NXT UK).

Fans saw other titles defended last night, as well, including a NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match where Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez defeated Toxic Attraction and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes successfully beating Wes Lee and Ikemen Jiro in a triple threat bout.

You can see the full results below:

* WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez defeated Toxic Attraction

* Joe Gacy defeated Roderick Strong

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Pretty Deadly

* Apollo Crews defeated Xyon Quinn

* WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defeated Wes Lee and Ikemen Jiro in a Triple Threat Match

* Tiffany Stratton defeated Amari Miller

* Solo Sikoa defeated Von Wagner

* WWE NXT Title Champion Bron Breakker defeated JD McDonagh

NXT returns to television this Tuesday with a big Women’s Title match set as the main event where Mandy Rose where defend against one half of the NXT Women’s Tag Champions — Roxanne Perez. You can see the current lineup below:

* WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez

* The aftermath of JD McDonagh’s attack on NXT Champion Bron Breakker

* Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci

* Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner

