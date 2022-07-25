Major news emerged this weekend when Vince McMahon announced his retirement. In the days since it was announced, Stephanie McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan were announced as the co-CEOs of the WWE, with Triple H taking over as the Head of Creative after Bruce Prichard was named Interim Head of Creative for a short period. After Triple H was announced as Head of Creative, current “NXT 2.0” star Grayson Waller took to Twitter.

In December, Johnny Gargano was on his way out of the company after being down in “NXT” since 2015. Gargano had come out before the live crowd in the WWE Performance Center, giving his farewell speech just two days after wrestling his last match at War Games alongside Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne, where they lost to Waller, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and current “NXT’ Champion, Bron Breakker.

As Gargano was ending his speech, Grayson Waller came out from behind Gargano and attacked. Waller would lay Gargano out to end the show that night and Gargano’s NXT career. Well, it seems as if Waller wants to reignite this rivalry as not too long after Triple H was named Head of Creative, the Australian tweeted this out on Twitter.

Above is a screenshot of Grayson Waller’s assault on Gargano back in December. Since then, Waller has gone to form a short-lived alliance with Sanga, started an on-screen romance with Tiffany Stratton, and feuded with the likes of LA Knight and former WWE Champion AJ Styles.

On the other hand, Gargano hasn’t done much since his time in “NXT” ended. He’s been out of the business as of late, as he and fellow wrestler Candice LeRae had their first child not long after Gargano left the black and gold brand. He’s also been seen playing video games over on the live streaming platform, Twitch and will have a panel at the upcoming Starrcast V event.

