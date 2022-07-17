The results are in from Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 16 from Fort Myers, Florida at the Hertz Arena.

According to “PWInsider“, Drew Gulak pinned Happy Corbin after landing a sunset flip off the top turnbuckle. Meanwhile, Corbin’s former ally Madcap Moss took home a win against Humberto after hitting a Hangman’s Neck Breaker.

Max Dupri came out and cut a promo, talking about Maximum Male Models. He discussed scouting talent and what is currently in when it comes to fashion.

“Smackdown” Women’s Champion Liv Morgan teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to pick up a win over Natalya, Lacey Evans, and Shayna Baszler. The finish came after Morgan rolled up Natalya with a cradle after Natalya threw Aliyah out of the ring. Morgan got on the mic after the match to promote her upcoming bout at SummerSlam against Ronda Rousey. She then proceeded to say that she would be glad to give both Rodriguez and Aliyah a title shot in the future as the three women celebrated their win.

Drew McIntyre beat Ridge Holland, accompanied by Sheamus and Butch, in a Street Fight after hitting Holland with a Claymore Kick. The referee ejected Sheamus from ringside near the end of the contest. Butch attempted to attack McIntyre, but McIntyre delivered a powerbomb through a table that was previously set up in the ring.

Shanky picked up a win against Jinder Mahal after managing to roll him up. Shanky then celebrated with the ring announcer after the match as they danced along to his music.

The reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther (along with Ludwig Kaiser) hit his opponent Ricochet with a powerbomb for the victory.

In the main event of the show, current Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso took home the win after they defeated The New Day. The Usos hit the 2D on Kofi Kingston through a table and followed it up with the pin.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]