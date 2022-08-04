Two new matches have been added to AEW’s Battle of the Belts 3 scheduled for Saturday.

Current AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa will take on Jamie Hayter with her title on the line. The match comes after the two women faced off in tag team action on tonight’s edition of “Dynamite,” with Hayter and teammate Dr. Britt Baker DMD defeating Rosa and her “Thunderstorm” partner, Toni Storm.

Wardlow will also be taking on Jay Lethal for the TNT Championship. The match was made official after a heated confrontation between the two following Lethal’s win over Orange Cassidy. Lethal locked in a Figure Four Lock on Cassidy to try to break his leg after the bell had rung, which inspired Best Friends to run down to the ring to check on Cassidy as Wardlow would follow them close behind, causing Lethal and allies Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh to retreat. Wardlow called for a fight, but Dutt said no on behalf of Lethal and instead challenged him for next week. Wardlow made it clear he didn’t care when or where, but he would get “that a**.”

As noted, Claudio Castagnoli will also have his first Ring of Honor World Championship title defense at the event against breakout star Konosuke Takeshita. Castagnoli dethroned Jonathan Gresham during “Death Before Dishonor” on July 23.

Here is the current lineup for the show:

* Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the Ring of Honor World Championship

* Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship

* Wardlow (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the TNT Championship

AEW Battle of the Belts 3 will air this Saturday at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT.

