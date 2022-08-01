Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark: Elevation” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show begins with Tony Schiavone and Mark Henry greeting audiences at home. Julia Hart comes to the ring, with LMK a already waiting inside.

Julia Hart vs. LMK

The bell rings and the crowd cheers LMK on. LMK slaps Hart, but Hart trips her and starts reigning down right hands on her. Hart delivers a back elbow, followed by several knees to LMK’s head. She delivers a kick to LMK’s spine, but LMK fires back with forearms. Hart sends LMK into the corner, followed by a running back elbow. She hits a clothesline to LMK’s back, then locks in her finishing submission for the win.

Winner: Julia Hart

We get a short video promoting All Out before Leila Grey comes to the ring, with JC already waiting inside.

Leila Grey vs. JC

The bell rings and the two lock up. The two exchange arm submissions before Grey manages to hit a kick to JC’s midsection. JC delivers an uppercut, but Grey fires back with a face buster. Grey kicks JC into the corner, followed by a hip attack and a couple forearms. Grey delivers a modified Fisherman’s suplex, followed by a senton. Grey delivers a knee to JC’s face for the win.

Winner: Leila Grey

The Butcher, The Blade, Angelico and Private Party come to the ring, with Waves & Curls, Julio Cruz, Victor Chase and Joey Ace already waiting inside.

The Butcher, The Blade, Angelico and Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) vs. Waves, Curls, Julio Cruz, Victor Chase and Joey Ace

The bell rings and Butcher, Blade, Private Party and Angelico go right after Waves & Curls, Julio Cruz, Victor Chase and Joey Ace. Private Party gets Waves up and double team to send him back down with a Crossbody-Doomsday Device combo. Quen takes down Curls outside the ring as Butcher delivers a clothesline to Cruz. Chase and Blade tag in before Blade delivers a knee to his face. Angelico and Ace both tag in. Angelico locks in a brutal full body submission for the win.

Winners: The Butcher, The Blade, Angelico and Private Party

The Factory comes to the ring, with Bryce Donovan, Brett Gosselin, Bobby Orlando and T.U.G. Cooper already waiting inside.

The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo and Nick Comoroto) vs. Bryce Donovan, Brett Gosselin, Bobby Orlando and T.U.G. Cooper

Marshall and Gosselin begin the action. Marshall tags out right away to Solo and Solo sends Donovan into the top turn buckle face first. He delivers a chop, then tags in Comoroto. Comoroto delivers a vertical detailed suplex, then goes for a pin but gets Gosselin up. Gosselin tags in Cooper and Comoroto drags him in. He sends Cooper into the top turn buckle face first, then tags in Ogogo. Orlando tags in, but Ogogo delivers an upper cut. Ogogo sends Orlando to the mat off his shoulders, then tags Comoroto back in. Solo delivers a double stomp off the top rope as Comoroto holds him in place before tagging in Marshall. Marshall delivers the Diamond Cutter for the win.

Winners: The Factory

Serpentico and Luther come to the ring, with Cole Karter following.

Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. Cole Karter

The bell rings and Serpentico reigns down forearms on Karter. Karter delivers a drop kick, then slams Serpentico in the mat. He delivers a side drop, then goes for a pin but Serpentico kicks out. Karter climbs to the top, but Serpentico delivers an up kick to drag him off. While the referee is distracted, Luther delivers some forearms to Karter. Serpentico delivers a right hand to Karter, followed by a hurricanrana and a flat liner. He goes for a pin but Karter kicks out. Serpentico climbs to the top turn buckle, but Karter rolls out of the way. Karter hits a couple lariat, followed by a kick and a power slam. Karter delivers a 450 off the top for the win.

Winner: Cole Karter

Athena comes to the ring, with Christina Marie already waiting inside.

Athena vs. Christina Marie

The bell rings and Athena sends Marie to the mat. She trips her, then delivers a Tornado inside the ring. Marie gets Athena into a headlock, but Athena escapes and hits a teharis while still on the mat. Athena delivers an exploder half and half combo, followed by a forearm and a double knees to Marie’s face. She hits the Eclipse for the win.

Winner: Athena

Backstage, Lexy Nair is standing by with Cole Karter. She asks Karter whether or not Karter has thought about Marshall’s offer to join the Factory just as the Factory walks on. Marshall says they are a family and different for other factions. He accepts the offer and shakes Marshall’s hand.

Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir and Emi Sakura come to the ring, followed by Willow Nightingale, Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida.

Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir and Emi Sakura vs. Willow Nightingale, Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida

Storm and Shafir start off the action. The bell rings and Shafir goes straight after Storm. She sends her to the mat, but Storm fires back with a drop kick. Rose tags in and Storm fires down some forearms on her. Rose delivers a body slam, then goes for a pin but Nightingale breaks it up. Sakura tags in and delivers a chop to Storm. She tags Shafir back in and delivers a sidewalk slam to Storm. Shafir delivers a kick to Storm, then whips her into the corner. She delivers a judo throw to Storm, then tags in Rose. Rose goes for an elbow, but Storm rolls out of the way. Rose delivers a few kicks to her, then goes for a splash for Storm moves out of the way and makes the hot tag to Nightingale.

Nightingale delivers several chops to Rose and sends her into the corner. Nightingale delivers a clothesline to Rose, then delivers a shot gun drop kick off the top rope. She goes for a pin but Rose kicks out. Shida tags in and goes for a running knee. Rose catches her and tags in Shafir. Shafir beats down Shida, then tags in Sakura. Sakura delivers her signature stomps, but Shida fires back with a teharis. Sakura delivers a back breaker to Shida, followed by an axe kick. Rose and Shafir try to get involved, but Storm and Nightingale take them down with a double suplex. Shida manages to come back with the Falcon Arrow for the win.

Winners: Willow Nightingale, Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida

“AEW Dark: Elevation” airs every Monday at 7 PM EST/6 PM CST/4 PM PST on their official YouTube channel!

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]