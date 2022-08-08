Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark: Elevation” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

The show begins with Tony Schiavone and Mark Henry greeting audiences at home. Ruby Soho and Skye Blue come to the ring, with Nikki Victory and Megan Meyers already waiting in the ring.

Ruby Soho and Skye Blue vs. Nikki Victory and Megan Meyers

Blue and Victory begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Blue tags in Soho. Soho hits Victory with a forearm, then tags in Blue. The two deliver a double kick to Victory before Victory tags in Meyers. Meyers sends Blue into the corner, then hits her with a forearm. She sends her to the mat before tagging Victory back in. Victory hits Blue with a few forearms before Blue manages to tag in Soho. Meyers tags in and Soho takes her down with some forearms. Soho hits a back elbow on Meyers, then sends her into the middle turn buckle. She goes for a pin, but Meyers kicks out. Soho manages to hit the No Future for the win.

Winners: Ruby Soho and Skye Blue

Parker Bourdreaux and Ari Daivari come to the ring, with Casey Carrington already waiting in the ring.

Parker Bourdreaux (w/ Ari Daivari) vs. Casey Carrington

The bell rings and Bourdreaux sends Carrington into the corner. He hits a splash, then sends him flying across the ring. Bourdreaux gets Carrington up on his shoulders, but Carrington escapes. Carrington hits a couple forearms before Bourdreaux hits a clothesline followed by the Side Suplex for the win.

Winner: Parker Bourdreaux

Athena comes to the ring, with Queen Aminata already waiting inside.

Athena vs. Queen Aminata

The bell rings and Aminata kicks Athena in the midsection. She looks for an arm drag, but Athena counters with one of her own followed by an insiguri. Athena trips Aminata, then Aminata sends her out of the ring. Aminata looks to escape the match, but Athena delivers a drop kick to Aminata, then sends her back into the ring. Aminata delivers an elbow to Athena, followed by a suplex. She goes for a pin, but Athena kicks out. Athena fires down forearms on Aminata, but Aminata delivers a dragon mere followed by a kick to her back. Athena comes back with a superkick, followed by the spinning knees and the Eclipse for the win.

Winner: Athena

Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey come to the ring, with Freya States and Alice Crowley already waiting inside.

Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey vs. Freya States and Alice Crowley

States and Crowley attack Hogan and Grey from behind as the bel rings. Hogan delivers a knee to States, followed by a leg drop. She goes for a pin but States kicks out. Grey tags herself in and delivers several kicks to States’ thigh. States sends Grey across the ring before Grey comes back with a knee and a Tornado DDT. He goes for a pin, but States kicks out. Hogan and Crowley tag in as Hogan delivers a kick to the back of her head for the win.

Winners: Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey

After the match, the two women bicker with one another.

Dark Order comes to the ring, with T.U.G. Cooper and Lord Crewe already waiting inside.

Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) vs. T.U.G. Cooper and Lord Crewe

Silver and Crewe begin the action. The bell rings and Silver delivers a shoulder tackle to Crewe. Silver hits an elbow, followed by a back body drop. Crewe hits a back elbow on Silver, followed by several forearms. Cooper tags in and delivers a chop to Silver. Silver comes back with a forearm and tags in Reynolds. Reynolds hits an elbow on Crewe, followed by a stomp to his back. Reynolds hits a forearm, followed by an insiguri from Silver. Reynolds delivers a cutter before Silver delivers a suplex for the win.

Winners: Dark Order

The Wingmen come to the ring, followed by the Lucha Brothers and Alex Abrahantes.

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Cero Miedo and Rey Fenix w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth and “Pretty” Peter Avalon)

Fenix and Avalon begin the action. The bell rings and Avalon tags in Nemeth. The two are about to lock up, but Nemeth ducks it and tags Avalon back in. Fenix tags in Oscuro and the two deliver a double thrust kick to the Wingmen. They send them to the outside before Nemeth and Avalon trip them. Avalon beats down Penta before tagging in Nemeth. Penta hits a sling blade on Nemeth before tagging Fenix back in. Fenix hits a Frog Splash, followed by a spring board insiguri. He hits a few kicks before hitting a chop. Nemeth hits a Pendelum DDT on Fenix, then goes for a pin but Fenix kicks out. Fenix tags in Penta and the delivers a Spanish Fly to Avalon. The two deliver a Fear Factor Piledriver combination for the win.

Winners: The Lucha Brothers

After the match, Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Jose The Assistant come to the ring. They hop off on the apron before staring down the Lucha Brothers and hopping back down ahead of their Tornado Tag Team Match at Quake By The Lake on Wednesday.

“AEW Dark: Elevation” airs every Monday at 7 PM EST/6 PM CST/4 PM PST on their official YouTube channel!

