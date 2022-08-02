Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show begins with Excalibur and Taz greeting audiences at home. The Trustbusters come to the ring, with Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Price already waiting in the ring.

The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari and Slim J) vs. Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Price

Slim and Price begin the action. The bell rings and Slim locks in a side head lock. Price escapes and Slim hits a hurricanrana, followed by a drop kick. Daivari tags in and delivers a boot to Price’s midsection. Price comes back with a couple forearms, then tags in Cruz. Daivari sends him straight to the mat with a suplex, then delivers several kicks to Cruz’s groin. Slim tags in and the pair deliver a double suplex to Cruz. Slim delivers a neck breaker, then he looks for the pin. Daivari asks to be tagged in so that he can be the one to make the pin and Slim obliges. Daivari makes the pin for the win.

Winners: The Trustbusters

After the match, Tony Schiavone interviews the Trustbusters as the crowd boos. Daivari says that ever since his trust fund kicked in, he’s been dealing with NFT’s and the real estate market. Daivari says he’s doubled his investment and says the Trustbusters are the greatest investment in AEW.

Willow Nightingale comes to the ring, with Harley Cameron already waiting inside.

Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron

The bell rings and the two women exchange submissions. Nightingale gains the upper hand and delivers a shoulder block. She grabs Cameron’s hand and dances with her before delivering a clothesline. Nightingales delivers a body slam, followed by a senton and a diving cross body. She goes for a pin, but Cameron kicks out. Cameron sends Nightingale in the corner and delivers several kicks to Nightingale’s midsection. Cameron delivers a few knee, followed by a Russian Leg Sweep then goes for a pin but Nightingale kicks out at one. Nightingale delivers a spine buster, followed by a shoulder tackle pounce. Nightingale hits the Doctor Bomb for the win.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Diamante comes to the ring, with Rocky Radley already waiting inside.

Diamante vs. Rocky Radley

The bell rings and Diamante trips Radley. She delivers a shoulder block, then goes for a pin but Radley kicks out. Diamante hits a boot to Radley’s midsection, but Radley fires back with a forearm and a kick. She goes for a pin but Diamante kicks out. Diamante sends Radley face first into the middle turn buckle, then delivers a couple kicks to her midsection. She delivers a chop, then kicks Radley in the back. Diamante delivers a drop toe hold, followed by several knees. She sends Radley face first into the mat, then hits two elbow drops. She goes for a third, but Radley moves out of the way. Radley delivers a kick to Diamante’s jaw, but Diamante comes back with a couple German suplexes. Diamante locks in the Half Straight Jacket for the win.

Winner: Diamante

The Factory come to the ring, with KC Rocker and Caleb Teninty already waiting inside.

The Factory (Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) vs. KC Rocker and Caleb Teninty

Solo and Tenity begin the acton. The bell rings and the two lock up. Solo sends Teninty into the corner and delivers a clothesline. He tags in Comoroto and he delivers an elbow into the ring. Teninty hits a few elbows, but Comoroto fires back with a knee to his midsection, followed by an overhand forearm. Teninty tags in Rocker and he delivers an insiguri to Comoroto. He goes flying off the ropes, but Comoroto catches him and sends him to the mat. Solo and Teninty tag in. Solo tosses Teninty into the corner before hitting a diving foot stomp off the top rope with assistance of Comoroto for the win.

Winners: The Factory

“Captain” Shawn Dean comes to the ring, with Jonathan Hudson already waiting inside.

“Captain” Shawn Dean vs. Jonathan Hudson

The bell rings and the two lock up. Hudson delivers a shoulder block, but Dean fires back with one of his own. Dean delivers a drop kick, but Hudson comes back with several forearms and kicks. Hudson delivers a Fisherman’s suplex, then goes for a pin but Dean kicks out. Hudson says that he’s the captain before Dean hits a few chops. He hits a clothesline, followed by a split legged spine buster. Dean climbs to the top rope, then hits the Frog Splash for the win.

Winner: “Captain” Shawn Dean

Serpentico comes to the ring, followed by Parker Boudreaux, Ari Daivari and Slim J.

Parker Boudreaux (w/ Ari Daivari and Slim J) vs. Serpentico

The bell rings and the two lock up. Boudreaux sends Serpentico to the mat, then delivers a splash in the corner. Boudreaux tosses Serpentico across the ring, the sends him into the corner. He hits a forearm on Serpentico, followed by his finisher to win his debut match in the company.

Winner: Parker Boudreaux

After the match, Tony Schiavone joins the Trustbusters in the ring. He asks if Boudreaux is officially part of the Trustbusters and Daivari says he told everyone he would scout the wrestling business for the best talent money can buy. Boudreaux says he has arrived.

The Wingmen come to the ring. Nemeth has a mic in hand and the pair get into the ring. Nemeth says that him and Avalon are “bold and buxom”. He says they are the Kings of “Dark” and says they just got off the phone with Billy Gunn. He says he asked them to tenderize the Acclaimed and they will make them pretty.

The Acclaimed come to the ring and Caster asks who the Wingmen are. He says that they’re “swept under the ring like Maxwell”. Bowens says the Acclaimed have arrived and they head to the ring.

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. The Wingmen (“Pretty” Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth)

Bowens and Nemeth begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Bowens delivers a shoulder tackle to Nemeth, followed by a drop kick. Bowens rolls up Nemeth, but Nemeth kicks out. Caster tags in and delivers a kick to Nemeth’s midsection. The Acclaimed scissor each other before Nemeth delivers a thrust kick to Caster and tags in Avalon. Avalon delivers a chop to Caster, then tags Nemeth back in. Nemeth delivers a knee to Caster, but Caster manages to hit a back body drop and make the hot tag to Bowens. Bowens delivers a bunch of chops to Nemeth, then sends him to the mat. He goes for a pin but Avalon kicks out. Avalon hits an insiguri, then goes for a pin but Caster breaks it up. Nemeth tags back in and hits a rolling elbow to Nemeth. He tags in Caster and he hits the Mic Drop for the win.

Winners: The Acclaimed

We head to Rev Pro in Manchester on July 23 for a replay of the All Atlantic Championship match. Connor Mills comes to the ring, followed by Pac. Kip Sabian is in the audience.

Pac (c) vs. Connor Mills for the All Atlantic Championship

The bell rings and Mills delivers a kick to Pac’s face and sends him into the corner. He delivers several kicks to Pac’s chest, then sends him to the mat. He delivers a punt to Pac’s back, then goes for a pin but Pac kicks out. Mills delivers a kick to Pac’s face, followed by a Brain Buster. He goes for a pin but Mills kicks out. Pac rolls out of the ring and Mills follows. Pac tries to sends Mills face first into the apron, but he fails to do so and the two re-enter the ring. Mills delivers a lion sault, followed by a moonsault. He climbs to the top turn buckle, but Pac meets him up there. Mills pushes Pac off, then delivers a missile drop kick. He goes for a pin but Pac kicks out. Pac calls for a time out, then goes after Mills leg with several kicks. Pac delivers a pump kick to Mills’ jaw, then sends Mills to the outside. He sends him face first into the apron. He drags Mills up to the stage and delivers an elbow strike. Pac delivers a Tombstone Piledriver to Mills, then gets back into the ring. The referee begins the count out and Mills manages to run to the ring to beat the count.

Pac delivers a couple stomps to Mills’ head, then hits a diving knee drop off the top rope. He hits a Brain Buster, then goes for a pin but Mills kicks out. Pac sends Mills face first into the top turn buckle, then delivers a chop to Mills. Pac delivers a cutter to Mills, then goes for a pin but Mills kicks out. Pac delivers a stomp to Mills head, then gestures for him to get up. Pac delivers a knee to Mills, then sends him into the corner.

Pac gets into Sabian’s face before jumping back into the ring. Mills takes advantage and hits a back heel kick. The two then exchange forearms before Pac manages to hit a German suplex. The two spill to the outside before Pac delivers a super kick and sends Mills back into the ring. Pac delivers a Liger Bomb. He goes for a pin, but Mills kicks out. Pac drags Mills into the corner, the climbs to the top rope. Mills moves out of the way. Pac readjusts his position, then goes for the 450 but Mills moves out of the way. Mills manages to hit a 450 of his own, then goes for a pin but Mills kicks out.

Pac hits Mills with a back elbow, followed by a kick to his midsection. He hits him with another one, but Mills fires back with one of his own. Pac delivers a thrust kick, but Mills counters with a cutter. He goes for a pin, but Pac kicks out. Mills climbs to the top turn buckle. Pac follows and delivers a Brain Buster off the top. He hits the Black Arrrow for the win.

Winner: Pac

After the match, Pac and Sabian have a little stare down

