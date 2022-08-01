Just when AEW thought the rating for “Rampage” had seen that bottom coming up at them, the program hit a new low in viewership.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that “AEW Rampage” was watched by 375,000 people on average, with around 143,000 average viewers in the 18-49 demographic representing a 0.11 rating, a new low for the program in its standard timeslot. The report notes that only one episode of “Rampage” in the show’s young history has tied that figure, a pre-empted show in May of this year. The previous low for Rampage’s standard timeslot was on June 17th.

The viewership represents a 12% drop in viewership from last week’s “Rampage,” which scored 0.14 in the 18-49 demographic and was the 11th most-watched program last week, whereas this week the program finds itself ranked #23 out of 25. This week’s “Rampage” held strong amongst the 55+ demographic, and suffered its most significant loss in the men’s 18-49 demographic, which saw a 35% drop against the median viewership in the last 28-days.

This week’s “Rampage” was headlined by Ruby Soho facing the newest member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, Anna Jay. Also on the program, Wheeler Yuta challenged Chris Jericho to a match during a segment that also featured new ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli, The Acclaimed debuted a dumpster-centric music video, Lee Moriarty submitted his teacher Matt Sydal, and Ethan Page got a quick win on former-“WWE NXT” North American Champion Leon Ruffin. There were no major sporting events running opposite “Rampage” in its usual timeslot of Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.

While “Rampage” was down this week, “WWE Smackdown” was up 8% in the 18-49 demographic, despite a drop in overall viewership from the week before. WWE’s blue brand came in at 0.52 in the key demographic.

