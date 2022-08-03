AJ Styles will forever hold the distinct honor of being the last wrestler ever to go toe-to-toe with The Undertaker. And the idea of The Phenomenal One facing legends at WrestleMania is becoming a yearly tradition now since he arrived in the company in 2016. Styles has, thus far, wrestled the likes of Chris Jericho (WrestleMania 32), Shane McMahon (WrestleMania 33), Shinsuke Nakamura (WrestleMania 34), Randy Orton (WrestleMania 35), The Undertaker (WrestleMania 36), and Edge (WrestleMania 38) at the Showcase of Immortals, and nearly wrestled Triple H at a previous WrestleMania as well.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Styles disclosed the pitch he made to wrestle The Game at a WrestleMania, while suggesting that he might be running out of legends to fight at the Grandest Stage of them All.

“Well, the last person I tried was Triple H,” Styles revealed. “I didn’t get him. I don’t know who the next guy is or if there will be another one. Now we’ve got the younger talent coming up. Maybe I’m the match that they would like to have. I would like to have some good ones before I retire. Who knows? I don’t know who’s going to be next. None of us do. We’ll just have to see what happens.”

Styles did not reveal the exact year he pitched to wrestle Triple H.

Unfortunately for Styles, and for wrestling fans, the dream bout of Triple H vs. Styles is unlikely to ever happen. Earlier this year, Triple H confirmed his retirement in the aftermath of his recovery from a cardiac event.

In previous years, Styles has spoken candidly about his desire to wrestle Shawn Michaels at a WrestleMania, reportedly pushing WWE to make the Heartbreak Kid an offer to come out of retirement.

Earlier this week on “WWE Raw,” AJ Styles lost to Ciampa in a match to determine the #1 Contender to Bobby Lashley’s United States Championship. In recent weeks, Styles has also teased forming a new tag team with Dolph Ziggler on the red brand.

