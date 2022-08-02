As the dust continues to settle following “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” further details have emerged surrounding last-minute changes that affected the show.

As per Wrestling Observer Radio, the Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross Von Erich), who lost to the Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) in a tag team match via pinfall, had their flight delayed heading to the event from Hawaii. Dave Meltzer noted that the bout was scheduled to be earlier in the show, but because of the delays, the card was altered for the match to take place later than planned. Meltzer also revealed that MLW’s (Major League Wrestling) Alex Hammerstone was booked to be on the show, but his flight was completely canceled, meaning he missed the segment he was booked for with Frank the Clown and the segment ended up being with Jacob Fatu.

As far as injuries go coming out of the event, Meltzer said that Ric Flair, who competed for 27 minutes in his last match alongside Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, was “OK.” The 73-year-old, who pinned WWE Hall of Famer Jarrett to pick up the win for his team, evidently struggled and was busted open during the match. Meltzer did note that Flair “didn’t look OK,” but understands that he is healthy, despite getting “blown up” during the bout. On the contrary, Rachel Ellering, who unsuccessfully challenged for the Impact Knockouts Championship at the event involving champion Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo, suffered a “badly sprained ankle.”

Circling back to Flair’s last hurrah inside the squared circle, Meltzer disclosed, based on feedback he’d received, that fans who witnessed the main event live in attendance at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium thought it was a “fantastic match.” However, those who watched at home thought it was “an absolutely horrible match,” ultimately dividing opinion. Meltzer himself described Flair’s latest swan song as one of the “saddest things” he’s seen in wrestling in a long time.

