The ablution of Vince McMahon continues in WWE.

PWInsider is reporting that the backstage area that used to be labeled “Vince’s Office” now reads “CEO Office.” There is now also a second office labeled “Paul Levesque” for the new head of creative. This period marks the first time that the head of creative for WWE is not also chairman and/or CEO. PWInsider notes that none of the old signage was to be found inside Nissan Stadium.

Levesque assumed control of WWE’s creative direction after former chairman and CEO Vince McMahon resigned amidst investigations into a series of hush money payments that McMahon made to former female employees, alleging harassment, misconduct, and abuse at the hands of McMahon and former head of talent relations John Laurinaitis. In addition to his creative duties, Levesque has also assumed Laurinaitis’s former role as EVP of Talent Relations role after the latter was ousted from the company.

What originally started as a WWE board of directors investigation into McMahon’s payments has now spiraled, with federal prosecutors and the Securities & Exchange Commission now getting involved after WWE announced that the payments should’ve been recorded as company expenses, and would be amending previous financial records to reflect as much. The CEO position is currently shared by WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan. This past Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event in Nashville was the first WWE premium live event under the triumvirate of Khan, Levesque and McMahon’s leadership.

At SummerSlam, Levesque made a big statement as the new head of both creative and talent relations by bringing back released superstar Dakota Kai, who stood alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky (fka Io Shirai) in a trio that was reportedly pitched to and rejected by Vince McMahon. The group appeared to confront “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair after Belair’s thrilling championship contest with Becky Lynch.

