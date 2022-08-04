Former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently took on current Champion Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam in an attempt to regain the title from ‘The EST of WWE.’ During the match, however, Lynch, unfortunately, suffered a separated shoulder and is now out of action for the foreseeable future.

There is some good news, however, as Becky Lynch recently took to Twitter to share a recent update on her condition. She was seen already getting back to training at fellow WWE Superstar and Husband Seth Rollins’ wrestling school, Black x Brave Wrestling Academy. Though her right arm is still in a sling, Lynch seems to be doing well in her recovery so far as she lifts a weight high in the air with her good arm.

We don’t stop working. We simply adjust the work. pic.twitter.com/YeS1VCHCBa — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 3, 2022

Lynch was written off TV on “Monday Night Raw” this week. Before her injury, it would appear WWE was gearing up to have Lynch team up with Bianca Belair to take on the newly formed trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

Lynch is no stranger to being off TV, though, as just last year, she returned at SummerSlam 2021 to defeat Bianca Belair for the “Smackdown” Women’s Championship. This came after Lynch was out for over a year due to giving birth to her daughter in December 2020.

Becky Lynch is just the most recent of WWE Superstars to be put on the injured list, as over the past few months, names like Rick Boogs, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton have all been diagnosed with different injuries.

It’s uncertain how long Becky Lynch will be out of action. The average recovery window for a separated shoulder is 2 – 12 weeks without surgery and from 4 – 6 months with surgery.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]