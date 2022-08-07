Last Saturday, WWE held their annual SummerSlam premium live event at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The show saw some significant stories unfold, such as the returns of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, Edge rising out of a ring of fire, and Brock Lesnar and his tractor elevating the ring high into the air. That is what the fans saw on television, at least. Now, WWE has released some pictures of interactions fans usually don’t get to see.

WWE released a photo album on WWE.com this weekend with a similar Tweet alongside it. Some photos include Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns socializing with WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker. The Deadman was in Nashville that weekend for SummerSlam, his one-man show, and Ric Flair’s Last Match. Of course, Reigns and Lesnar were there for SummerSlam, where Reigns defeated Lesnar in a hard-hitting Last Man Standing match in the main event of the “Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Some other pictures include photos of the members of The Judgment Day. WWE would post one of these on Twitter, featuring Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest reenacting the iconic Triple H and Shawn Michaels DX pose. The Judgment Day would go on to lose Rey and Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam in a No Disqualification Tag Team match after the returning Rated R Superstar, Edge, interfered.

Other talents included in these pictures were “WWE Raw” Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair, the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, The Usos, “WWE Smackdown” Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. All of these champions would go on to successfully retain their Championships against the likes of The Street Profits, Ronda Rousey, and Theory.

