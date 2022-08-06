Bryan Danielson has revealed his honest thoughts about his appearances on the reality show “Total Bellas” throughout its six-season run.

“I don’t hate many things, but I hate, hate, hate filming reality TV,” Danielson candidly said to Renee Paquette of “The Sessions, “[I hate] all of it. You’re constantly changing clothes on the same day to go film something and pretend it’s a different day.”

Filming for the first season of the “Total Bellas” started after Danielson was forced to step away from the ring in 2016 due to a series of concussion-related injuries. He and his wife, Brie Bella, would move into the home shared by Bella’s sister Nikki and then-partner John Cena after Nikki suffered a severe neck injury and was recovering from surgery.

“Once I did the speech and I stepped away, I wasn’t around wrestling. So I started going, ‘Oh God. We have to film Total Bellas.’ Okay, that’s the part I forgot. So I have to give this retirement speech and, then, I have to go live in John Cena’s house.”

Danielson also mentioned that many of the arguments shown on the show between John Cena and Nikki were manufactured but turned into real-life disputes. He continued to say that it all began after the two started bickering about a property they were building at the time. Nikki wanted to make it bigger, but it turned into an issue about deserving things and him feeling that nobody deserved anything. He said that things like that made him feel as if he didn’t want to be there.

Danielson would make his return to in-ring action in 2018 and is currently signed with AEW as part of Blackpool Combat Club with Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and William Regal.

