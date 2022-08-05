Ciampa has already seen somewhat of a character resurgence ever since Triple H took over as WWE’s Head of Creative, which is apparent by his two separate victories on last Monday’s “WWE Raw.” He will now go on to face Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on the 8/8 episode of the show in what will be the biggest match of Ciampa’s singles career on the main roster.

But he’s not satisfied with stopping at the United States Championship and a short feud with Lashley. No, Ciampa has his sights set on much more throughout this run on WWE’s premiere shows.

“I want to do every pay-per-view. I want to win every title,” Ciampa explained to Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman. “There’s a plethora of guys I want to have programs with — not just matches, like programs: AJ Styles, and Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins, man. I’ve been on the road with [Seth], and it’s just like, geez, he’s good. He gets it. He’s good. Randy Orton when he’s all healthy and stuff and gets back.”

When Nick emphasized how intrigued he is by the match-up of Orton vs. Ciampa, the two-time NXT Champion agreed that many people have been bringing that bout up to him. However, Ciampa will have to wait until Randy Orton returns from reported back injuries that may keep him out of action until 2023.

The new #1 contender for the U.S. Title also added that he got to a point in NXT where many “carrots dangling in front of him” forced him to jump to the main roster. He’s always been a fan of the storytelling and theatrical aspects of pro wrestling, so he looks forward to continuing his story with The Miz and what will be in store after.

