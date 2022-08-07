Earlier this week, CJ Perry (FKA Lana) appeared on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” and during the chat, Perry got a chance to discuss her time in WWE, some of the storylines she was involved in, and more.

In particular, Perry was asked about a storyline that involved Dolph Ziggler and her husband, Miro, known at the time in WWE as Rusev. In this storyline, Perry would be told to kiss Ziggler. Perry said, “It’s just a job; you’re storytellers.” Perry said she had been in acting and storytelling from a young age, so the kiss she shared with Ziggler on TV felt uneventful.

While that may not seem like a lot, it’s just the story’s beginning. CJ Perry also revealed on The Sessions that Vince McMahon had her and Dolph practice the kiss in front of him.

“The funny thing is, Summer [Rae], the week before was telling a story about how she had to practice kissing Dolph.” Perry references the July 14th, 2014 episode of Monday Night “Raw,” which saw Ziggler, Summer Rae, and Layla share a moment in the ring after Ziggler defeated the latter two’s partner, Fandango.

“So we do it, and Vince goes, ‘No, no, no, way slower.'” That’s when Vince would use his right-hand man, John Laurinaitis, to help him demonstrate his idea.

“He doesn’t fully kiss Johnny Ace, but they start doing it really slowly, and they get super close.” CJ Perry said that this is why the kiss went super slow when it happened on TV. She also said they were going for an “innocence” look to seem like she had never done it before.

Of course, the storyline with Ziggler wouldn’t be Perry’s only WWE love triangle storyline. During her run with the company, she was also involved in storylines that included the likes of Bobby Lashley and Aiden English.

