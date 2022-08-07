At last night’s WWE Live Event in North Charleston, South Carolina, The EST of WWE Bianca Belair put her “WWE Raw” Women’s Championship on the line in a triple threat match against Asuka and Carmella. However, the big news coming out of the match is that one of the women suffered an injury during their triple threat bout.

Carmella would be seen rolling in and out of the ring throughout the match, as heels often do to get heat from the audience. The first roll out seemed like it was planned at the beginning of the match, and then Bianca Belair and Asuka began to make chicken noises and do chicken dances at Carmella.

carmella got out of the ring at the start of the match and wouldn’t get back in, so asuka and bianca kept calling her chicken and did a funny little chicken dance so the audience keeps chanting chicken to carmella 😭 #WWENorthCharleston pic.twitter.com/JhSKZ3mOi0 — b. (@sashasliv) August 7, 2022

However, not long after this, the official would throw up the X for Carmella. For those who are unaware of the meaning of making an X symbol with your arms, this is commonly thrown up by the referee during a match to signify to the backstage personnel that a serious injury has taken place, and the injured talent in question will need immediate assistance.

The X from the referee would come after Carmella was hit in the head after a botched backflip spot from Bianca Belair out of the corner. Not too long after this, Belair would pin Asuka for the win.

Carmella would be able to make it out on her own two feet; however, the ringside officials would have to help her and shield her eyes from the bright lights in the arena.

she got up on her own to walk away which is good, but they were like shielding her eyes from the bright lights #WWENorthCharleston — b. (@sashasliv) August 7, 2022

We have live photos and Tweets from the recent live event, and thanks to u/Mike10dude’s recent post on the r/SquaredCircle subreddit, we have a picture of a since-deleted Tweet from Carmella’s Husband and long-time WWE Commentator, Corey Graves. Graves sarcastically said he “loved” hearing his wife got injured at a live event through Twitter.

