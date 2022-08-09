The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament is officially underway, and on last night’s “WWE Raw,” we saw the first team advance.

The first round contest saw reigning WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke team up with Tamina to take on the team of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, who made their WWE returns and main roster debuts at WWE SummerSlam alongside their new leader, Bayley. This was the first time we had seen the duo as a tag team, but their debut together was certainly successful, as Kai and Sky picked up the victory against Brooke and Tamina.

Though the team is new, neither woman is a stranger to holding tag team god. During her time in “NXT,” Sky enjoyed partnerships with both Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark, and Sky and Stark would go on to win the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championships. Kai, meanwhile, once had an alliance with Tegan Nox in “NXT,” but turned on her partner at “NXT” Takeover War Games 2019, eventually forming a new partnership with Raquel Gonzalez, now known as Raquel Rodriguez. The two of them would become the inaugural “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Champions and later won the titles a second time, though their two combined reigns lasted a total of three days.

Next week on “WWE Raw,” the first round of the tournament would continue as the team of Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop would be going up against Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Other teams in the tournament include Rodriguez and Aliyah, Xia Li and Shotzi, Natalya and Sonya Deville, and the “NXT” team of Nikkita Lyons and Stark. The tournament is comprised almost entirely of former or current “NXT” talent.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts