Renee Paquette wore several different hats during her time with WWE under the name Renee Young. However, Paquette is no longer with WWE and is a free agent, available to be hired by any wrestling promotion — including, say, the one her husband works for.

“I’ve never had any actual conversations with Tony [Khan],” Paquette said at the Starrcast media scrums when asked about potentially becoming an announcer for AEW. “I’ve not had any conversations with anybody there about stepping in and doing that … There is one thing that I definitely learned and that’s that I don’t love calling matches … Maybe it’s conducting interviews, maybe it’s finding some other kind of shows or some other kind of thing there, but I don’t know, maybe.”

Khan is now the owner of both AEW and Ring of Honor and has hired many former WWE talents such as Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight, Mark Henry, Ruby Soho, and Paquette’s husband and the current AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley just to name a few.

Paquette left WWE in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020 after spending about eight years with the company serving in both on-screen and off-screen roles, including backstage interviewer and color commentator for “WWE NXT” and “WWE Raw,” host of WWE’s “Backstage” on FS1, host of “Talking Smack” alongside Bryan Danielson,” and much more. Since leaving WWE, Paquette has mostly stuck to podcasting, as she has two different shows — “The Sessions,” where she interviews wrestlers and other well-known personalities, and “Throwing Down,” which she hosts alongside UFC fighter Miesha Tate.

Paquette has not turned down the idea of a return to pro wrestling in the past, and she appears to still be open to the idea despite her time away from the business.

