Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “Impact Wrestling” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show begins of a recap of Honor No More’s actions from last week and their current issues with Heath. Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home as Deonna Purrazzo comes to the ring, followed by Rosemary, Jessicka and Taya Valkyrie. Commentary explain that Purrazzo’s VXT teammate, Chelsea Green, is not there because she is taking care of Purrazzo’s bachelorette party.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary (w/ Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka)

The bell rings and Rosemary gets in Purrazzo’s face. Purrazzo pushes her and locks in a waist lock. Rosemary delivers a splash to Purrazzo in the corner, then whips her into the opposite corner. She bites Purrazzo, then delivers a bull dog. Purrazzo fires back with a short arm clothesline, then goes for a pin but Rosemary kicks out. Purrazzo continues her attack on Rosemary’s arm, and delivers a stomp. Purrazzo delivers a forearm to Roseamry’s face. Rosemary climbs to the top turn buckle, but Purrazzo pulls her off. She looks for the Fujisawa arm bar, but Rosemary counters it. Both women hit one another with pump kicks before Rosemary hits a clothesline and a sling blade. She hits a sliding forearm, then goes for a pin but Purrazzo kicks out. Rosemary looks for the spear, but Purrazzo locks in the Fujiwara arm bar on her left arm. Rosemary reverses it into a pin, but Purrazzo kicks out. Rosemary hits the spear on Purrazzo and goes for the pin, but Jessicka causes the referee to be distracted. Purrazzo rolls up Rosemary for the win.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

Commentary run down the card for Emergence, then the rest of the show. We head backstage to Honor No More and Matt Taven says they need to learn to trust each other to win at Emergence. Eddie Edwards says that not everyone can be in the match, and says they still have questions about PCO. Vincent defends PCO and Edwards tells him to prove it in his Street Fight later tonight to prove he still believes in the message of Honor No More.

Back from the break, Gia Miller is backstage with Gisele Shaw. Miller asks Shaw about her match later tonight and Shaw says she isn’t avoiding Slamovich. She says she was waiting for the right opportunity and says the world will find out what she can do.

Back at ringside, Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve come to the ring, followed by Brian Myers.

Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus (w/ Crazzy Steve) for the Digital Media Championship

The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Taurus delivers a shoulder tackle that sends Myers out of the ring. Myers stomps on Taurus’ throat, then follows it up with a suplex. He goes for a pin, but Taurus kicks out. Myers sends Taurus into the corner and delivers several kicks. Taurus comes back with a shoulder tackle, followed by a drop kick. Taurus sends Myers spilling to the outside, then delivers a flip over the top rope.

Back from the break, Myers has the upper hand and takes Taurus off his feet. He delivers a few right hands to Taurus’ head, followed by a stomp. Myers delivers a belly to back suplex, then goes for a pin but Taurus kicks out. Taurus sends Myers into the corner, followed by a 619 and a missile drop kick. He goes for a pin, but Myers kicks out. Myers delivers a DDT to Taurus and goes if a pin, but Myers kicks out. Myers charges at Taurus, but Taurus hits him with a spear. He goes for a pin, but Myers kicks out. Myers manages to roll up Taurus for the win, even though Taurus’ feet were on the bottom rope.

Winner: Brian Myers

After the match, Bhupinder Gujjar runs down to the ring and tosses Myers in the ring. Decay attacks him as Gujjar delivers a spear to Myers.

We head backstage to Gia Miller and Jordynne Grace. Miller asks her if their loss last week will cause friction between them and Grace says she respects her. She says that the Knockouts Title means everything to her and she treats all her opponents like an obstacle.

Back from the break, we get a recap of the title match between Josh Alexander and Jacob Fatu at Ric Flair’s Last Match. Back at ringside, Gisele Shaw comes to the ring, followed by Masha Slamovich.

Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw

The bell rings and Slamovich sends Shaw to the mat. She hits her with some vicious forearms, followed by a spinning back fist. Shaw hits an elbow, followed by a knee. She goes for a pin, but Slamovich kicks out. Slamovich fires back with some kicks to Shaw’s chest, followed by a German suplex. She goes for a pin but Shaw kicks out. Slamovich hits Shaw with an elbow to Shaw’s jaw, followed by the Snow Plow for the win.

Winner: Masha Slamovich

We then go to the Flashback Moment of the Week, featuring the triple threat match for the Knockouts Title between Mia Yim, Madison Rayne and Gail Kim.

We head backstage to Gia Miller and Yim. Yim says she heard what Grace said earlier and she’s more than just an obstacle. Rayne walks in and says Yim kicked her while she’s down with the Flashback Moment. Yim says she would be happy to kick her while she’s standing up. Kim walks in and says Yim will face Rayne next week.

Back from the break, we head backstage to Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka. Rosemary is fuming at Jessicka for costing her the match earlier. Valkyrie says she can’t be mad. Rosemary says that Decay is family and Jessicka says that she will prove herself and they will retain their Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Emergence.

Back at ringside, Violent by Design come to the ring, followed by Motor City Machine Guns.

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. Violent By Design (Deaner and Joe Doering)

Deaner and Shelley start off the action. The bell rings and Doering attacks Shelley from behind. Sabin takes Doering down with a missile drop kick before Deaner sends Shelley into the corner. Deaner hits a face buster, followed by a clothesline and a forearm. Doering tags in and delivers a body slam, followed by an elbow. He goes for a pin, but Sabin breaks it up. Deaner tags in and sends Shelley into the corner. He delivers a neck breaker, then goes for a pin but Shelley kicks out. Doering tags in and delivers an elbow drop. Deaner tags in and sets Shelley up on the top turn buckle. He hits a splash, followed by a diving head butt off the top.

Shelley makes the hot tag to Sabin and he beats Deaner down. He delivers a kick to Deaner’s face, followed by a forearm. Deaner gets Shelley up, but Shelley rolls up Doering and Sabin takes over the pin for the win.

Winners: Motor City Machine Guns

After the match, Doering attacks the Guns as Deaner brings in the flag and beats a them down with it. Kushida comes down to the ring and makes the save, firing down right hands on Doering. Eric Young rushes down and attacks Kushida, delivering a pile driver to him.

Back from the break, The Guns and Kushida are standing by. Sabin says that even though Shelley is challenging for the Impact World Championship, he and Kushida aren’t doing anything and challenges VBD to a match. Josh Alexander walks on and says he needs Shelley at his best. He walks off and runs into Eddie Edwards. He says Alexander needs to open his eyes and he can help him do that.

Back at ringside, Raj Singh comes down. Sami Callihan follows.

Sami Callihan vs. Raj Singh

The bell rings and the two exchange forearms. Callihan hits several slaps on Singh, but Singh fires back with a drop kick. He goes for the pin, but Callihan kicks out. Callihan fires back with several chops, followed by a clothesline. He delivers the Cactus Driver 97, then locks in the Crossface Chicken Wing for the win.

Winner: Sami Callihan

After the match, Callihan grabs a mic and calls both Moose and Steve Maclin to the ring. Moose’s music hits and Maclin appears. Moose comes from behind and attacks Callihan out of nowhere. Callihan takes down Moose and Maclin, then gets Maclin up for the Cactus Driver 97. Maclin counters with a low blow, and Moose hits Callihan with a spear. Maclin then hits a DDT.

Back from the break, we get a video hyping up Killer Kelly following her debut last week. Commentary then runs down the card for next week’s “Impact”.

We head backstage to the Bullet Club. Doc Gallows says he will beat PCO and send him back to hell. Chris Bey says they will come out on top at Emergence while Ace Austin says there will be no more Honor No More. Gallows says the victory will be too sweet.

Back from the break, tables, chairs and other weapons are set up about the ring. PCO and Vincent come to the ring, followed by Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Doc Gallows vs. PCO in a Derby City Street Fight

The bell rings and Gallows delivers an eye rake. He sends PCO out of the ring with a shoulder block and knocks PCO down on the apron. PCO sends Gallow’s head into the ring steps, then delivers a suplex on the ramp. He sets up two chairs facing one another and sends Gallows back into the ring. He gets up on the apron, but Gallows delivers a pump kick to him into the chairs.

Back from the break, Gallows is throwing chairs into the ring. PCO hits Gallows in the head with a chair, then tosses him into the ring. He throws a chair at his head before Gallows does the same and hits PCO in the back with a chair. Gallows sets up four chairs upside down before PCO hits him in the head with a chair. He takes the chairs and sets them right side up, with their backs touching. He lays Gallows on top and hits him in the back. He climbs to the top rope, but Gallows moves him out of the way and pulls him down on top of them. He goes for a pin, but Gallows kicks out.

The two spill to the outside and Gallows hits PCO with a chair. He sets up a table and PCO delivers a choke slam through the table. PCO grabs a pair of scissors and begins cutting the strings off the ring apron. He grabs trash can and delivers several shots to Gallows’ head. He continues cutting the ring apron. He cuts up the padding and exposes the wood. Gallows wraps a chain around his hand and punches PCO with it. He sends PCO onto the exposed wood, then goes for a pin but Gallows kicks . PCO hits Gallows in the head with a drum on the outside, then tosses him back into the ring. PCO climbs up to the top turn buckle, but Gallows choke slams him onto the padding and breaks the ring. The referee begins the 10 count and PCO manages to get back up to his feet and out of the whole. The two men exchange punches before PCO sends Gallows onto the exposed wood with a reverse DDT. He grabs a bag out of his trunks and puts on a glove. He dumps thumb tacks into his hand and goes flying off the top and sends Gallows into the broken part of the ring to pin him for the win.

Winner: PCO

“Impact” begins every Thursday at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT on AXS TV and at 8:30 PM ET/7:30 PM CT/5:30 PM PT for members of their official YouTube channel!

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]