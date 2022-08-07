The Boys have officially signed with Ring of Honor.
Brent Tate announced on Twitter that he and his brother Brandon signed with the company today.
He tweeted, “@TateTwinBrandon & I have officially signed with @ringofhonor! Thank you, @TonyKhan for the opportunity and keeping us motivated! #RingOfHonor #ROH”
@TateTwinBrandon & I have officially signed with @ringofhonor! Thank you, @TonyKhan for the opportunity and keeping us motivated! 🦚💯🤝🏼#RingOfHonor #ROH pic.twitter.com/k8l8dKPmnN
— THE Boys (Brent) (@TateTwinBrent) August 6, 2022
The Tate twins began their wrestling careers back in 2009 and made their first ROH appearance in 2014. They also wrestled in Ohio Valley Wrestling, NWA, and NJPW, and had a few matches on AEW “Dark.”
Dalton Castle and The Boys are the current ROH 6-Man Tag Team Champions. They won the ROH 6-Man Tag Team Titles at ROH Death Before Dishonor last month after defeating The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch, and Bateman). They held the ROH 6-Man championships before in 2017.
