The Boys have officially signed with Ring of Honor.

Brent Tate announced on Twitter that he and his brother Brandon signed with the company today.

He tweeted, “@TateTwinBrandon & I have officially signed with @ringofhonor! Thank you, @TonyKhan for the opportunity and keeping us motivated! #RingOfHonor #ROH”

The Tate twins began their wrestling careers back in 2009 and made their first ROH appearance in 2014. They also wrestled in Ohio Valley Wrestling, NWA, and NJPW, and had a few matches on AEW “Dark.”

Dalton Castle and The Boys are the current ROH 6-Man Tag Team Champions. They won the ROH 6-Man Tag Team Titles at ROH Death Before Dishonor last month after defeating The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch, and Bateman). They held the ROH 6-Man championships before in 2017.

